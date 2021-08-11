Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Crews were called out to a fire at a home near Lake Ellsworth around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire near Lake Ellsworth
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee on Aug. 9.
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee in Lawton
Danesha Anderson faces Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charge.
Woman charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Lawton

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A newly identified carnivorous plant is the first find of its kind in North America in 20 years.
New bug-eating plant discovered
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs agenda
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside