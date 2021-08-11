OESC case could allow more unemployment benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployed Oklahomans are waiting on the state Supreme Court to rule on restoring their benefits.

Attorneys representing workers and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) delivered arguments over the issue this morning.

It comes after a district court judge ruled that OESC and Governor Stitt did not have the authority to end federal benefits in June.

Following the ruling, the OESC asked the state supreme court to weigh-in on the matter.

It’s not clear when the court will issue its decision or what it could entail.

The possibility remains that benefits could be back dated to June, meaning more money for those who qualify.

