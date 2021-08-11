Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OESC case could allow more unemployment benefits

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployed Oklahomans are waiting on the state Supreme Court to rule on restoring their benefits.

Attorneys representing workers and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) delivered arguments over the issue this morning.

It comes after a district court judge ruled that OESC and Governor Stitt did not have the authority to end federal benefits in June.

Following the ruling, the OESC asked the state supreme court to weigh-in on the matter.

It’s not clear when the court will issue its decision or what it could entail.

The possibility remains that benefits could be back dated to June, meaning more money for those who qualify.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Crews were called out to a fire at a home near Lake Ellsworth around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire near Lake Ellsworth
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee on Aug. 9.
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee in Lawton
Anthony Webb stole $2,000 worth of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary.
Warrant issued for marijuana theft over Grand Larceny

Latest News

Comanche County fire crews work to put out grass fire on Old Highway 62.
Comanche County fire crews put out grass fire
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
After she is shot in the shoulder, a Lawton woman is in recovery.
Woman in recovery after Lawton shooting
warm conditions continue for at least two more days before relief from the heat comes our way!
First Alert Forecast (8/11PM)