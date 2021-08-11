Expert Connections
Rangers Rodeo begins tonight in Lawton at LO Ranch Arena

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight at 7:30 is the opening of the 83rd annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo.

It’s happening down the street at LO Ranch Arena from 7News studios on Southeast 60th Street.

Over 400 competitors will show off their skills in tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.

”We still have a lot of world class cowboys and cowgirls out here performing every night and whatever night folks come out, they’re going to see a class A show,” Lawton Rangers President Don Thomas said. “It’s something to behold right here in our own back yard.”

Admission is $5 a car load and continues tomorrow through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

