Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
Four month old's death is under investigation by OSBI in Geronimo.
Death of baby under investigation in Geronimo
Crews were called out to a fire at a home near Lake Ellsworth around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire near Lake Ellsworth
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee on Aug. 9.
Wreck occurs on 112th and Lee in Lawton
Anthony Webb stole $2,000 worth of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary.
Warrant issued for marijuana theft over Grand Larceny

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Comanche County fire crews work to put out grass fire on Old Highway 62.
Comanche County fire crews put out grass fire
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
After she is shot in the shoulder, a Lawton woman is in recovery.
Woman in recovery after Lawton shooting