Vaccines required for Fort Sill soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Officials said they will follow the Department of the Army’s plan to mandate vaccines for soldiers.

Yesterday, Pentagon officials said they would seek President Biden’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September.

Today, post officials issued a statement concerning that developing vaccine plan.

“We at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will work with Headquarters, Department of the Army as it develops the Army vaccine implementation plan to better protect the health and safety of our Soldiers, families and civilian employees,” officials said. “The health and safety of our Soldiers and Families is our number one priority

They said all personnel on Fort Sill will follow CDC guidelines, which includes wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands often.

