Warrant issued for marijuana theft over Grand Larceny

Anthony Webb stole $2,000 worth of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are looking for a man who stole $2,000 of marijuana from a dispensary.

According to an affidavit, Anthony Webb stole a glass jar of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary on July 19.

Webb walked behind the counter and took the jar and then fled the scene.

Police said the event was captured on security footage and was identified by the store owner through previous transactions and mug shots.

Webb’s bond has been set at $10,000.

