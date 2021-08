VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Velma man faces rape charges in Stephens County.

Investigators said Coty Loftin, 20, raped a teenage girl in May.

According to an affidavit, he confessed to the crime during an interview with police.

Loftin’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.