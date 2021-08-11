Expert Connections
Woman in recovery after Lawton shooting

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police said a woman is recovering after she was shot overnight.

It happened just before midnight near 25th and west Gore Boulevard.

Lawton Police Department said officers found the woman after they received reports she had been shot in the shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting.

Any information on the crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or online at Lawton Crime Stoppers.

