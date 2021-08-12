2021 Lawton International Festival canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The International Festival in Lawton will not be happening after all this year.

The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council posted about the decision on Facebook, saying the International Festival Committee made the decision due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council made a difficult decision today, August 11th, 2021 to ratify the International... Posted by International Festival on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

They said several alternatives were discussed, but it was ultimately determined that there was not a safe alternative.

