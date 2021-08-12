Expert Connections
2021 Lawton International Festival canceled

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The International Festival in Lawton will not be happening after all this year.

The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council posted about the decision on Facebook, saying the International Festival Committee made the decision due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council made a difficult decision today, August 11th, 2021 to ratify the International...

Posted by International Festival on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

They said several alternatives were discussed, but it was ultimately determined that there was not a safe alternative.

