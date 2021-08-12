Expert Connections
Appeals court reinstates murder conviction due to McGirt ruling

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which limits state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens, does not apply retroactively.

The ruling could affect hundreds of state convictions that have been overturned, and Oklahoma inmates who thought they would get a new trial in federal court could remain in state prison, including on death row, with their sentences upheld.

Today, the appeals court reinstated the second-degree murder conviction of Clifton Merrill Parish, which had been overturned based on the McGirt ruling.

In the appeal, Pushmataha County’s District Attorney said the Supreme Court didn’t specify if McGirt could be applied retroactively.

