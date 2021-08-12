CDC pushing to get pregnant women vaccinated

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As COVID-19 cases are back on the rise the CDC is encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Dr. Debra Crawford with Southwestern Medical Center said its an absolutely wise decision for pregnant women to get vaccinated because it’s a way for them to protect their baby.

Crawford said once a pregnant woman gets the vaccine they will begin to build antibodies within their body that will carry over to the baby.

“So, the baby gets antibodies passively. It’s called passive immunization, and this is going to help the baby once it’s born out into our environment where it may come in contact with COVID,” Crawford said.

She said the baby will not be harmed if a mother decides to get vaccinated during pregnancy.

“Also, if mom is breastfeeding and gets the vaccine. Those antibodies will pass through the breast milk into the baby. That’s all the baby is getting is antibodies, not getting the vaccine, just getting antibodies. So, the baby or the fetus should not have any detrimental effects at all,” Crawford said.

Doing her own research, Crawford has been able to figure why some pregnant women are hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“The thing I hear most is that these people they are hesitant because they want to see how other people do the vaccine. Are there side effects? Are there problems that they are having long-term after receiving the vaccine? They should see now that we’ve had time go by, almost a year since people have been getting the vaccine. That there aren’t. That they are very rare,” Crawford said.

The delta variant has caused COVID cases to skyrocket on a daily basis, Crawford said it’s also leading to more pediatric patients being hospitalized across the county.

“One thing that they have in common is that their parents are not vaccinated. So, it is extremely important that moms get vaccinated in addition to their dads,” Crawford said.

