Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of tricking two people out of thousands of dollars.

WIllie Kirkland the Third is charged with two separate counts of Obtaining Money by a False Pretense.

In one case, investigators say he pretended to be an active duty soldier in August of last year, and scammed a man out of over $4,000 through several favors and loans, all on the promise of a repayment that never came.

In the other, they say Kirkland told the victim that he needed money for his daughter, asking for more funds until he got roughly $3,5000.

Kirkland is in jail on those charges, with bonds set at $10,000

