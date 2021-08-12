Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A deputy noticed smoke while driving by a home on Northeast Trail Road on Sunday.

After stopping to check, the deputy reportedly found several dogs living in poor conditions.

The deputy’s report said they ranged from puppies to older dogs.

Some were in cages, while others were tied up in the open.

The deputy found that some of the dog’s were injured and had little to no food or water.

At last check, the sheriff’s department was still trying to identify the property owner.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.