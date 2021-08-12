Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A deputy noticed smoke while driving by a home on Northeast Trail Road on Sunday.

After stopping to check, the deputy reportedly found several dogs living in poor conditions.

The deputy’s report said they ranged from puppies to older dogs.

Some were in cages, while others were tied up in the open.

The deputy found that some of the dog’s were injured and had little to no food or water.

At last check, the sheriff’s department was still trying to identify the property owner.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
Coty Loftin faces first degree rape charges.
Warrant issued for Stephens County man who faces rape charges
Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars

Latest News

Friday | August 12 Planner
First Alert Forecast | 8/12PM
Lawton Police Department will monitor school zones throughout the academic year.
Lawton Police Department will patrol school zones throughout the school year
OESC reports decline in unemployment claims
COVID-19 update from Oklahoma State Department of Health