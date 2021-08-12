Expert Connections
COVID-19 update from Oklahoma State Department of Health

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported another increase in new COVID-19 cases today.

OSDH said the state added 2,468 infections which raised the 7-day case average to 2,049.

The number of active cases climbed by more than 300 to just over 18,400.

The state reports the three day average of hospitalizations in southwest Oklahoma is 104 patients with 26 in ICU beds.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye issued a statement today.

“If you are not vaccinated at this time, you are at significant risk from more transmissible variants of COVID-19 like the Delta variant,” he said. “The best thing we can do right now is to get the vaccine and follow the mitigation measures that we know are effective. We need your help to keep this virus contained.”

When it comes to masks, Frye said it’s a personal choice that people should make based on their situation, personal health and activities they are participating in.

