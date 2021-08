LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in Lawton this evening.

It happened at on southwest 3rd street around 7 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, though crews were able to quickly contain it.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.