Death row inmates file lawsuit for alternative method of execution

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal judge in Oklahoma City said a lawsuit by death row inmates challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols can proceed to trial.

The judge agreed to consider at trial whether the state’s current three-drug protocol risks subjecting the inmate to unconstitutional pain and suffering.

The ruling applies to 26 of the 32 Oklahoma death row inmate plaintiffs who offered an alternative method of execution.

Six of the inmates who did not select an alternative method were dropped from the case.

A spokesman for the state attorney general’s office said its attorneys are reviewing the judge’s order.

