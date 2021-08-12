First Alert Forecast (8/12 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will see partly cloudy skies along with still-breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Expect highs in the upper 90s along with feels like temps in the upper 90s and low 100s. for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. At 7:30pm temps will still be in the mid-90s, but cool down to the mid-80s by 10:00pm.

Tonight the Perseid meteor shower continues to peak in the night sky until Friday at dawn. You can see up to 50-80 meteors per hour as long as you are in an area with dark skies. Thankfully we have the benefit of the moon being absent in the night sky, so the meteors can be seen more clearly, though partly cloudy skies might obscure your view somewhat. Make sure to look off toward the northly direction around midnight above the constellation Perseus, as that is where the meteors will originate from.

Tomorrow will be another day of partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 90s. Winds will stay out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances increase ahead of a front this weekend, with isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.

A frontal system will descend south into our area by the weekend, as we could see showers and storms here in Texoma on Saturday. Models right now show rain chances peaking around the afternoon on Saturday, so make sure to keep rain gear on you just in case for the last day of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Temperatures will decrease down to the low 90s this weekend as the front moves through.

