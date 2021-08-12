First Alert Forecast | 8/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Thursday evening! No matter where you are this evening, it’s hot and humid! Area wide air temperatures are in the 90s to low 100s. Factor in humidity, we’re feeling more like the triple digits for many. The good thing is winds are some-what high so there is some sort relief with a breeze! If you find yourself outside or maybe at night two of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, just keep in mind it’ll be hot and humid for the rest of this evening. Still plenty of time to be outside as sunset is at 8:24 tonight.

The good news about the weather going forward, some relief to the heat and humidity is on the way! But first the rest of tonight will continue to see partly cloudy skies. With a weak disturbance to our north, those closest to I-40 could see a few pop up showers from now until mid-morning tomorrow.

Come tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into low to mid 70s. As those are getting ready for work/ school it should stay dry but a few isolated rain showers by mid morning are possible from Lawton, Duncan and Altus. The remainder of the day on Friday is looking to stay dry but cloudy. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. South winds at 5 to 15mph. Some across our viewing area could also see a few isolated showers. The severe storms (quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph) will stay to our northeast but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out for us.

The relief to the heat comes on Saturday as a cold front will move in early in the day. As this front dives south, showers and thunderstorms will develop across Texoma during the day. Guidance right now is showing rain showers peaking during the afternoon. So make sure to keep rain gear on standby for the last day of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo! Saturday will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Northeast winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures will fall even more come Sunday once the front completely clears. By the afternoon, highs will only rise into the upper 80s! Early next week is trending for cooler temperatures to start with humidity building by the end of the week. Right now, with enough moisture, rain chances still exist for Monday through Wednesday.

Have a good one!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

