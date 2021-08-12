Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man out of Jackson County bonded out of jail, after being arrested on one felony count for child sexual abuse.

Matias Junior Roblez, 31, was arrested after a teenage girl reported she dealt with months of inappropriate touching by Roblez.

In an interview with detectives, he denied knowingly touching the girl, instead saying it was possible he did it when he was asleep.

If convicted of child sexual abuse, Roblez faces up to life in prison, and up to a $5,000 fine.

