Lawton police arrest drug trafficker during traffic stop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man they said was trafficking drugs through the area.

Officers pulled Shannon Perry over Monday night after he reportedly failed to signal when turning onto Rogers Lane.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 search of the car revealed a white box containing over two pounds of methamphetamine.

Perry is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to signal on turning.

He’s being held on a $70,000 bond.

