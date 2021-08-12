Lawton Police Department will patrol school zones throughout the school year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students, parents and teachers headed back to school on Aug. 12.

Districts throughout the area, including Lawton, returned to the classroom.

Which led extra traffic in the roadways during morning and afternoon hours.

The Lawton Police Department’s traffic division was out in full force to make sure drivers were doing their part to be safe while driving near schools.

”All school zones are going to be 20 miles per hour,” Lawton Police Officer Tanner Josey said. “Not only speeding through school zones, but also cross walks and school busses when they have their stop sigh out. You will get fined for going around a school bus with the their sign out. “

In Lawton, the fines for citations in school zones automatically double.

Josey said drivers should be on the lookout for crossing guards who carry stop signs to help students safely cross streets.

