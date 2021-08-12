Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police Department will patrol school zones throughout the school year

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students, parents and teachers headed back to school on Aug. 12.

Districts throughout the area, including Lawton, returned to the classroom.

Which led extra traffic in the roadways during morning and afternoon hours.

The Lawton Police Department’s traffic division was out in full force to make sure drivers were doing their part to be safe while driving near schools.

”All school zones are going to be 20 miles per hour,” Lawton Police Officer Tanner Josey said. “Not only speeding through school zones, but also cross walks and school busses when they have their stop sigh out. You will get fined for going around a school bus with the their sign out. “

In Lawton, the fines for citations in school zones automatically double.

Josey said drivers should be on the lookout for crossing guards who carry stop signs to help students safely cross streets.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
Coty Loftin faces first degree rape charges.
Warrant issued for Stephens County man who faces rape charges
Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars

Latest News

Friday | August 12 Planner
First Alert Forecast | 8/12PM
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case
OESC reports decline in unemployment claims
COVID-19 update from Oklahoma State Department of Health