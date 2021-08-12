LEDC eyes fall groundbreaking for Carter Wind Turbines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carter Wind Turbines, a wind turbine manufacturer based in Burkburnett, is now looking at a grand opening in Lawton next summer as opposed to the end of this year.

Back in April, the Lawton Economic Development Corporation President Brad Cooksey announced its future home would be on Lee between the Goodyear plant and Republic Paper.

“We just completed the building design phase, so the type of building, the amount of square footage and some of the necessities that go into that building were just now complete,” Cooksey said. “Matt’s been working with someone to get that done. Now we’re taking it to the next step and we’re hoping that we can start going north on this project here pretty soon, here in the near future.”

Matt Carter is the President of Carter Wind.

He visited several places during site selection but settled on Lawton because he felt the LEDC could help move the project forward

“It’s finding long term partnerships and really finding those stakeholders that have shared values with your company, that align with your vision and one of those pieces is energy,” Carter said.

The company produces wind turbines for remote areas where they experience challenges with energy.

“It’s a developing economy,” Carter said. “They rely on diesel for their electricity and it’s very, very expensive, so we can come in and provide a wind solution integrated with their current diesel generators and dramatically lower their overall cost of electricity.”

Cooksey said like many others, they have run into issues with supply shortages.

“The more of those jobs that you accumulate, the more money that’s going to be flowing through the city and that’s what we’re looking for,” Cooksey said. “We have a great foundation here with Fort Sill and with our west side industrial park and other businesses around the community in this area, but we want to capitalize on that and build on that and just make Lawton a bigger and better place.”

He said these are exactly the kind of jobs the LEDC is hoping to create for people here.

