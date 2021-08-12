LPS offers bus safety advice as school year starts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The school year is starting up for several local districts Thursday, and the transportation director for Lawton Public Schools has some safety tips as kids will be out and about.

Lawton’s transportation director, Jay Hunt, said with kids being picked up and dropped off in the mornings and afternoons, people need to be vigilant while on the roads.

Students are picked up as early as 6:30 in the morning.

Hunt also said it’s important for drivers to know that when the stop sign appears on the side of the bus, they must stop.

“Once that red stop sign is out on the bus, that is a legit stop sign like on every intersection,” Hunt said. “You always want to make sure you follow the rules. That stop sign is out for safety reasons.”

He said drivers can get a fine from police for going past one of those stop signs.

Hunt also suggested for students walking to their bus stops or home from them to avoid walking in the street.

He recommended for parents to walk their kids to the bus stop if they can.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.