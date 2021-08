LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Lawton.

Firefighters were called to the Sycamore Trail mobile home community off 38th street around 3 a.m.

The home was destroyed by the fire and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause is being investigated by Lawton fire marshals, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.