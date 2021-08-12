Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Northwest sizzles as heat wave hits many parts of US

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Volunteers and county employees set up cots and stacked hundreds of bottles of water in an air-conditioned cooling center in a vacant building in Portland, Oregon, one of many such places being set up as the Northwest sees another stretch of sizzling temperatures.

Scorching weather also hit other parts of the country this week. The weather service said heat advisories and warnings would be in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic through at least Friday.

In Portland, tempertures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Wednesday and the mercury could soar past the century mark Thursday and Friday. Authorities trying to provide relief to vulnerable people are mindful of a record-shattering heat wave earlier this summer that killed hundreds in the Pacific Northwest.

The high temperatures in Portland, part of a usually temperate region, would break all-time records this week if the late June heat wave had not done so already. Seattle will be cooler than Portland, with temperatures in the mid-90s, but it still has a chance to break records, and many people there, like in Oregon, don’t have air conditioning.

People began coming into a 24-hour cooling center in north Portland before it opened Wednesday.

The first few people in were experiencing homelessness, a population vulnerable to extreme heat. Among them was December Snedecor, who slept two nights in the same center in June when temperatures reached 116 F (47 C).

She said she planned to sleep there again this week because the heat in her tent was unbearable.

“I poured water over myself a lot. It was up in the teens, hundred-and-something heat. It made me dizzy. It was not good,” Snedecor said of the June heat. “I’ve just got to stay cool. I don’t want to die.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency and activated an emergency operations center, citing the potential for disruptions to the power grid and transportation. Besides opening cooling centers, city and county governments are extending public library hours and waiving bus fare for those headed to cooling centers. A 24-hour statewide help line will direct callers to the nearest cooling shelter and offer safety tips.

Emergency officials have sent alerts to phones, said Dan Douthit, spokesman for the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management.

The back-to-back heat waves, coupled with a summer that’s been exceptionally warm and dry overall, are pummeling a region where summer highs usually drift into the 70s or 80s. Intense heat waves and a historic drought in the American West reflect climate change that is making weather more extreme.

The June heat in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia killed hundreds of people and served as a wake-up call for what’s ahead in a warming world. It was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change, a detailed scientific analysis found.

Even younger residents struggled with the heat in June and dreaded this week’s sweltering temperatures.

Katherine Morgan, 27, has no air conditioning in her third-floor apartment and can’t afford a window unit on the money she makes working at a bookstore and as a hostess at a brewery.

She’ll have to walk to work Thursday, the day when temperatures could again soar.

“All my friends and I knew that climate change was real, but it’s getting really scary because it was gradually getting hot — and it suddenly got really hot, really fast,” Morgan said.

___

Follow Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
Coty Loftin faces first degree rape charges.
Warrant issued for Stephens County man who faces rape charges
Anthony Webb stole $2,000 worth of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary.
Warrant issued for marijuana theft over Grand Larceny
Homes catch fire in Porter Hill and causes property damage.
Homes burn as fire departments struggle with water resources

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The FDA is expected to approve third doses for the immunocompromised and boosters could soon...
The FDA is expected to approve third doses for the immunocompromised and boosters could soon follow
Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las...
Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?