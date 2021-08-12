OESC reports decline in unemployment claims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said the latest unemployment figures, show more people are heading back to work.

Initial claims fell by almost 200 at the end of July, with a total of 3,533.

The four week initial claim average dropped by over 800.

Continued claims for the last week of July fell by over 2,600 to total almost 29,700.

