Oklahoma death row inmates’ lawsuit allowed to move to trial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven years after the last execution in Oklahoma, a lawsuit by 32 death row inmates against the state may proceed to trial.

They are suing the state over the drugs used in execution protocols, claiming that what is used violates the 8th amendment.

Th 8th amendment effectively outlaws cruel and unusual punishment.

The case revolves around one of the three drugs used in executions: midazolam.

The 2014 botched execution of Clayton Lockett was the first time the state used the drug.

The trial for the inmates could happen as soon as January 2022.

