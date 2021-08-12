Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma death row inmates’ lawsuit allowed to move to trial

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven years after the last execution in Oklahoma, a lawsuit by 32 death row inmates against the state may proceed to trial.

They are suing the state over the drugs used in execution protocols, claiming that what is used violates the 8th amendment.

Th 8th amendment effectively outlaws cruel and unusual punishment.

The case revolves around one of the three drugs used in executions: midazolam.

The 2014 botched execution of Clayton Lockett was the first time the state used the drug.

The trial for the inmates could happen as soon as January 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
Coty Loftin faces first degree rape charges.
Warrant issued for Stephens County man who faces rape charges
Anthony Webb stole $2,000 worth of marijuana from Twisted Leaf Dispensary.
Warrant issued for marijuana theft over Grand Larceny
Homes catch fire in Porter Hill and causes property damage.
Homes burn as fire departments struggle with water resources

Latest News

The school year starts Thursday for many local districts.
LPS offers bus safety advice as school year starts
The International Festival in Lawton will not be happening after all this year.
2021 Lawton International Festival canceled
Makenzie's Outdoor Adventure presents crappie fishing.
Makenzie’s Outdoor Adventure: Crappie Fishing
Crews contain structure fire on 3rd street in Lawton
Crews contain fire on 3rd Street in Lawton