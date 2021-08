LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a crash which happened on Quanah Parker Trailway before 5 p.m.

One truck was headed east on the road, while another was pulling out from a parking lot.

It’s unclear what caused the collision, but one truck rolled onto its side.

One person took themselves to the hospital after the crash.

