LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi-truck caught fire this afternoon on Highway 7 near Bethel Road.

The fire was put out by Bethel Fire Department, and fire crews from Cox’s Store.

It was reportedly caused after the trailer’s brakes caught the tires on fire.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

