New details on maintenance facility fire on 3rd Street in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released about last night’s fire on 3rd Street in Lawton.

Lawton Fire officials said they were called out to the City of Lawton Maintenance Facility around 7 p.m. and when they got there, they found a garbage collection truck on fire.

The fire was put it out, but the building sustained minor smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is working to learn more on what caused the fire.

