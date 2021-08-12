Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Lawton.
It happened a little after 5 p.m. on 67th street and Cache.
Police say the driver of the black car failed to yield as they were leaving a parking lot, causing it to crash with a red SUV which was headed south on 67th.
One person from each car was taken by EMS for treatment.
