Cameron University receives STEM grant for summer academy
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be hosting a STEM-focused summer academy part of an education grant.
The University is one of fifty organizations awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Grants from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC).
The OAC approved a $2,000 grant for Cameron to host a 5-day Aerospace Engineering & Applied Math Summer Academy.
The Academy will give middle-school girls an introduction to the principles of aerospace engineering, through activities like designing and building rockets.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.