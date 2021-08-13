Cameron University receives STEM grant for summer academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be hosting a STEM-focused summer academy part of an education grant.

The University is one of fifty organizations awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Grants from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC).

The OAC approved a $2,000 grant for Cameron to host a 5-day Aerospace Engineering & Applied Math Summer Academy.

The Academy will give middle-school girls an introduction to the principles of aerospace engineering, through activities like designing and building rockets.

