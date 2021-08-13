Car crash occurs on 38th and Lee in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were on the scene of a two-car crash off 38th street.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th and Lee.

Officials said the green car was going west on Lee and had the red light after an ambulance drove past, but they said the car went through the intersection, just as a black truck was going through.

The truck hit the car on the passenger side door, damaging both vehicles.

