Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case
Two people are injured in crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Matias Junior Roblez, 31, is charged with child sexual abuse.
Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies