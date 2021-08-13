Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Altus holding open house to grow esports league

By Will Hutchison
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus continues to grow its esports program and will be holding a first-of-its-kind esports open house soon.

“As far as I know, Parks and Recreation side, this is probably the first in-person event like this in the state,” said Tyler Gray, Recreation Programmer for the City of Altus.

For the last couple years, the Altus Parks and Rec Department has been growing the Altus Esports League. Now, they’re looking to take that growth to the next level with an esports Open House.

“The main goal for this event is to promote esports, kind of gauge the communities interest. On top of that, let them socialize with each other, where they wouldn’t do that if they’re playing online. It lets them see faces, interact with each other, stuff like that,” Gray said.

They’ll do that at the city gym, where they’ve got the equipment to allow up to 108 different gaming consoles to be going at once.

“We have all the internet, the power, the plug ins for everybody. All that is required of them is to bring their consoles or their tv if they have it. If not, we have eight Xbox Series S on the stage and 4 Nintendo Switches down below as well,” Gray said.

Gray said they were able to purchase those items thanks to grants and they help them increase the number of people who can participate.

“To be able to provide that stuff for maybe the kids who can’t afford it or something like that, it allows them to be part of esports even though they don’t have their own stuff. We want our programs to be available to everybody. Some people maybe don’t like basketball or don’t have the ability to play basketball or baseball. This is another thing for us to program so they have that opportunity to compete,” Gray said.

The event is Friday August 20 and Saturday August 21 starting at 6:00 p.m. both nights. The event is free to attend.

“It’ll be full blown, we have lights, music, the call of duty league championship will be going on on the TV behind me, it’ll just be a really cool environment,” Gray said.

The event is open to anyone but if you are under the age of 15, they ask that a parent stay at the event with you.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case
Two people are injured in crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Matias Junior Roblez, 31, is charged with child sexual abuse.
Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse

Latest News

Congressman Tom Cole was in Southwest Oklahoma to visit the new Public Safety Building in Lawton.
U.S. Representative toured new building in Lawton
Engage and Empower event is cancelled, but the drawing becomes virtual.
Engage and Empower event in Lawton cancelled
Loophole found in Oklahoma law to ban masks
Meteorologist Lexie Walker visits Clear Creek Lake in Duncan.
At the Lake With Lexie: Clear Creek Lake
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses