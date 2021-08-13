City of Altus holding open house to grow esports league

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus continues to grow its esports program and will be holding a first-of-its-kind esports open house soon.

“As far as I know, Parks and Recreation side, this is probably the first in-person event like this in the state,” said Tyler Gray, Recreation Programmer for the City of Altus.

For the last couple years, the Altus Parks and Rec Department has been growing the Altus Esports League. Now, they’re looking to take that growth to the next level with an esports Open House.

“The main goal for this event is to promote esports, kind of gauge the communities interest. On top of that, let them socialize with each other, where they wouldn’t do that if they’re playing online. It lets them see faces, interact with each other, stuff like that,” Gray said.

They’ll do that at the city gym, where they’ve got the equipment to allow up to 108 different gaming consoles to be going at once.

“We have all the internet, the power, the plug ins for everybody. All that is required of them is to bring their consoles or their tv if they have it. If not, we have eight Xbox Series S on the stage and 4 Nintendo Switches down below as well,” Gray said.

Gray said they were able to purchase those items thanks to grants and they help them increase the number of people who can participate.

“To be able to provide that stuff for maybe the kids who can’t afford it or something like that, it allows them to be part of esports even though they don’t have their own stuff. We want our programs to be available to everybody. Some people maybe don’t like basketball or don’t have the ability to play basketball or baseball. This is another thing for us to program so they have that opportunity to compete,” Gray said.

The event is Friday August 20 and Saturday August 21 starting at 6:00 p.m. both nights. The event is free to attend.

“It’ll be full blown, we have lights, music, the call of duty league championship will be going on on the TV behind me, it’ll just be a really cool environment,” Gray said.

The event is open to anyone but if you are under the age of 15, they ask that a parent stay at the event with you.

