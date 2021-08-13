City of Lawton implements social distancing in city buildings
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials are bringing back a social distancing requirement on Monday.
That’s in addition to a mask mandate for the facilities.
The City of Lawton said people will have to have six feet of spacing between themselves and people who don’t live in the same home.
A Public Service Announcement from the city did not include who authorized the new regulation or how long it may last.
