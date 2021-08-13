COVID-19 spike does not affect surrounding areas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported another spike in COVID-19 cases today.

There were no increases in Comanche, Jackson or Stephens Counties.

After adding over 2,400 new infections yesterday, OSDH reported just over 2,800 new cases today.

That raised the 7-day average to over 2,100 cases and pushed active cases to over 19,350.

The three day hospitalization average in southwest Oklahoma now stands at 112 patients, with 29 in the ICU.

