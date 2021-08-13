Engage and Empower event in Lawton cancelled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Engage and Empower event, which was scheduled on August 22, has been cancelled due to health concerns.

It was the culminating event of the 120 Roundabout in Celebration event celebrating Lawton’s birthday.

People can still turn in their completed punch cards at the Lawton Arts and Humanities office, the deadline to do so is at 5 p.m. on August 20.

The drawing will be held virtually on August 22.

