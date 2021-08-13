Expert Connections
Firefighters join Lawton dispatch due to staff shortages

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said some firefighters and city workers will fill staff vacancies at the Emergency Communications Center.

The firefighters and other staff members who are familiar with the inner workings of the center have been answering calls since earlier this month.

But they said no fire stations or trucks have had to stand down because of this extra help.

There are currently 10 vacancies at the Emergency Communications Center, the City of Lawton has seen over 100 vacancies across all its departments, with COVID-related issues further lowering workforce numbers during any given week.

