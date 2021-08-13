Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (8/13 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. This looks to be our last day with highs in the upper 90s for about a week, as a cold front tomorrow will decrease temps down to the low 90s. Rain showers will pop-up across Texoma around the mid-afternoon, with a greater chance of rain in western Texoma and southwest Oklahoma. These isolated showers will continue into the overnight hours along with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid/low 70s.

Tomorrow will see the cold front move through early in the day, keeping high temperatures in the low 90s along with partly and mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will start up again by the late morning hours around noon, and continue peaking through the afternoon hours. Although rain chances decrease by the evening, stray showers are still possible, so make sure to bring rain gear for any that are attending the Lawton Ranger Rodeo on Saturday.

Temperatures on Sunday could get down as far as the upper 80s. Rain chances will be limited but remain in the forecast through early next week, along with temps in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

