Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | 8/13 PM

first alert 7 forecast
first alert 7 forecast(kswo)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pop up showers/ thunderstorms, some on the severe side, have popped up across Texoma. few severe storms have popped up across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. With a cold front diving south, this threat will continue as the night goes on. For those in southwest Oklahoma, expect timing from now until 9PM. Top threats mainly include lightning but some storms could produce some gustier winds. Hail also can’t be ruled out in the most intense storms. In terms of storm coverage, it will likely decrease tonight due to loss of day-time heating/ forcing.

We are not in the clear just yet however. As the cold front continues to move in, this will keep high temperatures in the low 90s along with partly and mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will start up again by the late morning hours around noon, and continue peaking through the afternoon hours. Although rain chances decrease by the evening, stray showers are still possible, so make sure to bring rain gear for any that are attending the Lawton Ranger Rodeo on Saturday.

Temperatures on Sunday could get down as far as the upper 80s. Rain chances will be limited but remain in the forecast through early next week, along with temps in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

The thunderstorms and related cloudiness will hold temperatures well below average for the next several days, then temperatures will rise closer to average toward midweek.

Have a good weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case
Two people are injured in crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Matias Junior Roblez, 31, is charged with child sexual abuse.
Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Forecast (8/13 AM)
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast | 8/12PM
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert 7 Forecast