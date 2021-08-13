First Alert Forecast | 8/13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pop up showers/ thunderstorms, some on the severe side, have popped up across Texoma. few severe storms have popped up across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. With a cold front diving south, this threat will continue as the night goes on. For those in southwest Oklahoma, expect timing from now until 9PM. Top threats mainly include lightning but some storms could produce some gustier winds. Hail also can’t be ruled out in the most intense storms. In terms of storm coverage, it will likely decrease tonight due to loss of day-time heating/ forcing.

We are not in the clear just yet however. As the cold front continues to move in, this will keep high temperatures in the low 90s along with partly and mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will start up again by the late morning hours around noon, and continue peaking through the afternoon hours. Although rain chances decrease by the evening, stray showers are still possible, so make sure to bring rain gear for any that are attending the Lawton Ranger Rodeo on Saturday.

Temperatures on Sunday could get down as far as the upper 80s. Rain chances will be limited but remain in the forecast through early next week, along with temps in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

The thunderstorms and related cloudiness will hold temperatures well below average for the next several days, then temperatures will rise closer to average toward midweek.

Have a good weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

