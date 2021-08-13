UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. : The Lawton Police Department says Natalie has been found safe.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department needs assistance in finding a missing individual.

Natalie Marie Cole,19, is a white female, last seen wearing red, grey and black pajamas pants, a black shirt, and white crocs.

She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Natalie Cole was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in northwest Lawton. (LPD)

Cole was last seen at 5535 Northwest Cache Rd. around 5 a.m. on Friday.

She has a thyroid disorder, is on the spectrum and functions as a 12-year-old.

If located, call the Non-Emergency Number (580)-581-3272.

