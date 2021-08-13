Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

Natalie Cole was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in northwest Lawton.
Natalie Cole was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in northwest Lawton.(LPD)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: The Lawton Police Department says Natalie has been found safe.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department needs assistance in finding a missing individual.

Natalie Marie Cole,19, is a white female, last seen wearing red, grey and black pajamas pants, a black shirt, and white crocs.

She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Natalie Cole was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in northwest Lawton.
Natalie Cole was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in northwest Lawton.(LPD)

Cole was last seen at 5535 Northwest Cache Rd. around 5 a.m. on Friday.

She has a thyroid disorder, is on the spectrum and functions as a 12-year-old.

If located, call the Non-Emergency Number (580)-581-3272.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case
Two people are injured in crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Matias Junior Roblez, 31, is charged with child sexual abuse.
Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse

Latest News

first alert 7 forecast
First Alert Forecast | 8/13 PM
City of Lawton implements social distancing in city buildings
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Bertha
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Bertha
Furry Friend Friday - Meet Bertha