UPDATE: Missing girl found safe
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: The Lawton Police Department says Natalie has been found safe.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department needs assistance in finding a missing individual.
Natalie Marie Cole,19, is a white female, last seen wearing red, grey and black pajamas pants, a black shirt, and white crocs.
She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
Cole was last seen at 5535 Northwest Cache Rd. around 5 a.m. on Friday.
She has a thyroid disorder, is on the spectrum and functions as a 12-year-old.
If located, call the Non-Emergency Number (580)-581-3272.
