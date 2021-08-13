Lawton Police Department staff members have cases of COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With coronavirus cases surging again because of the Delta variant, the Lawton Police Department is being affected by the new stage of the pandemic.

According to City officials, there are currently 17 LPD staff members out due to COVID-19.

But despite that, leaders have affirmed that the Department is still serving the city and said “proper numbers of officers are still currently patrolling the community.”

