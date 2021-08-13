Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police Department staff members have cases of COVID-19

Lawton Police Department has 17 active cases of COVID-19.
Lawton Police Department has 17 active cases of COVID-19.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With coronavirus cases surging again because of the Delta variant, the Lawton Police Department is being affected by the new stage of the pandemic.

According to City officials, there are currently 17 LPD staff members out due to COVID-19.

But despite that, leaders have affirmed that the Department is still serving the city and said “proper numbers of officers are still currently patrolling the community.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck of Anadarko woman found in northeast Comanche County.
UPDATE: Authorities investigate death in Comanche County, find truck of missing woman
A distracted driver causes five-car crash in Lawton.
Driver causes five-car accident in Lawton while texting
Coty Loftin faces first degree rape charges.
Warrant issued for Stephens County man who faces rape charges
Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars

Latest News

Moonlight Walk Against Drugs will be postponed this year.
Moonlight Walk postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
A two-car crash occurs at 38th and Lee on Aug. 12.
Car crash occurs on 38th and Lee in Lawton
Cameron University receives STEM grant for summer academy
Oklahoma State Medical Association sues the state over mask mandate ban.
Oklahoma State Medical Association sues to overturn mask ban in schools