Loophole found in Oklahoma law to ban masks

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - While the state law prohibits school boards from requiring masks, it does not mention superintendents.

The loophole prompted the Oklahoma City Public School Superintendent Sean McDaniel to issue a mask mandate for students and staff in OKCPS.

He said his district went from having four infections to more than 100 in just the first four days of classes.

The requirement has exemption guidelines which can include religious, health or personal reasons. Those who seek an exemption have to fill out a formal request.

Governor Stitt released a statement about the recent mandates.

“I appreciate that school districts like Santa Fe Charter Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools are respecting parents’ rights to decide what is best for the health of their children and opt out of mask requirements if they choose,” he said.

