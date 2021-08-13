Expert Connections
Man shot, taken to hospital on Friday morning

A man suffered a non-life threatening wound on Friday morning.
A man suffered a non-life threatening wound on Friday morning.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was sent to the hospital on Friday morning after reportedly being shot in southwest Lawton.

According to the Lawton Police Department, they responded to the scene near SW 6th and McKinley around 10:30 a.m. where they found the male victim.

The man had suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it is released by authorities.

