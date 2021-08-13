Expert Connections
Marie Detty Youth and Family Services hosts 50th anniversary event

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marie Detty Youth and Family Services is celebrating their 50th anniversary tonight.

The organization is asking the public to come and help celebrate tonight at the Dr. E.A. Owens Multi-Purpose Center at 1405 Southwest 11th street.

The event will be free of charge, and there will be tons of resources and activities for people of all ages.

“We’re gonna have some live music, bounce houses, food trucks, vendors, Marie Detty staff will be there,” Kerrie Mathews said. “We’ll be selling t-shirts, if anyone’s interested in buying a t-shirt. There’s going to be lots of family fun games to come out and support Marie Detty and meet some of the stuff and see what we’ve been doing for the last 50 years.”

The celebration began at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

