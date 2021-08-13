Expert Connections
Moonlight Walk postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma said they are postponing this year’s Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.

The Moonlight Walk is Crime Stoppers’ major fundraiser, and all money goes toward supporting the organization’s efforts to keep the community safe.

But with rising COVID-19 cases in the area, Crime Stoppers opted not to hold the event as scheduled.

But officials say the event is not cancelled, but postponed. They are looking at various alternatives such as virtual attendance options.

“We are working to find the best possible time, and so we’re wanting to be intentional about moving forward,” Sheryel Grubbs, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, said. “But also kind of a fluid and keeping our eye on the situation that’s going on around us.”

And while no set date has been decided, anyone still wanting to support the cause can find donation information on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma’s Facebook page.

