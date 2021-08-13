Expert Connections
Oklahoma State Medical Association sues to overturn mask ban in schools

Oklahoma State Medical Association sues the state over mask mandate ban.
Oklahoma State Medical Association sues the state over mask mandate ban.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s law banning school districts from requiring students to wear masks is now facing a legal challenge from state health officials and parents.

Parents of Oklahoma schoolchildren and the Oklahoma State Medical Association are suing to overturn the state law.

Their lawsuit alleges the law violates a child’s rights to a safe education, due process and equal protection, in addition to unconstitutionally creating a special law and encompassing more than one subject.

The lawsuit comes as schools across the state have begun reopening amid a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations blamed on the contagious delta variant and low virus vaccination rates in Oklahoma

