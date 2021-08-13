Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun...
News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. Police say Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Police say an adult left the gun unsecured.

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shannon Perry who faces several charges.
Lawton police arrest suspected drug trafficker during traffic stop
Charges filed against Willie Kirkland who stole thousands of dollars.
Charges filed against scammer who stole thousands of dollars
Two people are injured in crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people in hospital after crash on 67th and Cache Road
Matias Junior Roblez, 31, is charged with child sexual abuse.
Jackson County man charged with child sexual abuse
Authorities investigate animal abuse case in Comanche County.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department investigates animal cruelty case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that Mesa County would have to replace its...
Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that Mesa County would have to replace its...
Colorado county's voting equipment allegedly compromised by elections official
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation