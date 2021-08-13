Expert Connections
Portion of Robinson’s Landing at Lake Lawtonka closes for repairs

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - It may take a while longer to get on the water at Robinson’s Landing on Lake Lawtonka.

The City of Lawton said a portion of the boat ramp has been damaged and is closed for repairs.

Only one boat can use the ramp at a time.

Larger boats and boathouses are restricted from using Robinson’s Landing.

The city says it may take several weeks before its repaired due to difficulty assessing the damage.

The full boat ramp at Schoolhouse Slough is open as usual.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

