Portion of Robinson’s Landing at Lake Lawtonka closes for repairs

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - It may take a while longer to get on the water at Robinson’s Landing on Lake Lawtonka.

The City of Lawton said a portion of the boat ramp has been damaged and is closed for repairs.

Only one boat can use the ramp at a time.

Larger boats and boathouses are restricted from using Robinson’s Landing.

The city says it may take several weeks before its repaired due to difficulty assessing the damage.

The full boat ramp at Schoolhouse Slough is open as usual.

